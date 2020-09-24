Another 43 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Thursday.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 5,215. Of those, 4,677 have been confirmed positive, while 538 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





The agency revised Wednesday’s cumulative total to 5,172, up from 5,171, meaning there was an increase of 44 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases has risen to 38, up from 30.1 a week ago and 21.7 a month ago.

No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 140. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 442 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 14 people are currently hospitalized, with one in critical care.

Meanwhile, 33 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,478. That means there are 597 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 586 on Wednesday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“This summer has seen a surge in outdoor recreation across the state, including at Aroostook State Park in Presque Isle. Day use is up 18 percent and camping up 41 percent since last year at Maine’s first state park, according to data from the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.” — David Marino Jr., BDN

—“Maine’s new jobless claims rose slightly with about 2,600 people seeking benefits for the week ending Sept. 19, according to statistics released by the Maine Department of Labor on Thursday.” — Nick Sambides Jr., BDN

—“While a couple’s decision to hold an Aug. 7 wedding in the Millinocket region may have started the state’s largest COVID-19 outbreak to date, the spread of the disease throughout the southern half of Maine has been magnified by the apparent failure of multiple institutions to follow practices that are now widely recognized to slow or stop its transmission.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

—“Most things about school as they knew it changed for Maine students when they returned this September, and high school students in the Bangor area are still adjusting to the changes a few weeks into the new year.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

As of Thursday evening, the coronavirus had sickened 6,971,871 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 202,692 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.