Millinocket town councilors will consider firing the town manager at a Thursday meeting, according to municipal documents.





Town Manager Harold “John” Davis has been subject to controversy over the hiring of police chief Craig Worster in 2019, according to CBS affiliate WABI.

According to a complaint filed by Deputy Chief Janet Theriault this year, Worster had created a hostile work environment. But Davis recently dismissed the complaint against Worster and decided against disciplining the chief, the Bangor TV station reported.

Millinocket Town Councilor Michael Madore said Wednesday he could not comment on the matter.