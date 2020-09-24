The Common Ground Fair — normally held the last weekend of September — won’t be happening in person this year. But the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association will still be hosting lots of workshops, talks and other interesting events online, Friday through Sunday. A full list of all the different programming is available on the MOFGA website.

With lovely fall weather predicted this weekend, the city of Ellsworth will host one of the few outdoor festivals to happen this season: Autumn Gold. There are lots of events planned for the Saturday of the five-day long festival, including a chowder tasting, train and boat rides, a road race, a craft fair and more. Visit the Autumn Gold website for more info.





For live music this weekend, on Friday evening songwriter Chris Ross plays a free concert outdoors by the Paul Bunyan statue in Bangor, starting at 4:30 p.m.; the Knotty G’s play at Thresher’s Brewing in Searsmont; and Grateful Dead tribute band the Maine Dead Project plays the first of two nights at the Bangor Arts Exchange in Bangor. On Saturday, Allman Brothers tribute band Idlewild plays at Thresher’s Brewing, and Chris Ross plays another show, this time at Fogtown Brewing in Ellsworth.

While drive-in theaters around the state start winding down their season, indoor movie theaters have actually been partly open for several weeks now. In addition to some already-released films including “Tenet,” “The New Mutants” and “Unhinged,” some new films coming to screens this weekend include the indie comedy “Kajillionaire,” romantic comedy “The Broken Hearts Gallery,” and 1950s-set thrilled “The Secrets We Keep.” We recommend checking with your local theater on its individual COVID-19 precautions, as well as for showtimes.

On TV this weekend, get ready for some mile-high cakes and beware those soggy bottoms, as Friday brings the return of “The Great British Baking Show” to Netflix. Sandi Toksvig has left the show, with comedian Matt Lucas joining Noel Fielding as host, alongside Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Also on TV this weekend, “The Chef Show” with Jon Favreau returns for a third season on Netflix, Disney+’s new movie “The Secret Society of Second-Born Royals” premieres, mystery series “Utopia” goes up on Amazon, and true crime miniseries “A Wilderness of Error” starts on FX. On Sunday, a new season of “Fargo” starring Chris Rock also starts on FX.