The University of Maine Institute of Medicine has announced its fall seminar series, with Zoom events scheduled 3–4 p.m. Fridays from Sept. 25 through Nov. 13. All events are free, but registration is required.

The series kicks off Sept. 25 with “Zebrafish Muscle Development Provides Insight into Human Disease,” presented by Jared Talbot, an assistant professor in the University of Maine School of Biology and Ecology. Registration remains open for this event. To register or learn more about the fall seminar series, visit the UMaine Institute of Medicine website.

The series includes: Oct. 2: Advanced Optical Imaging in Neuroscience Oct. 9: Cellular and Molecular Determinants of a Fatal Viral Infection Oct. 16: Ecological and Social Drivers of the Spread of Vector-borne Diseases Oct. 23: The Application of Artificial Intelligence in Biomedical Research from the Engineering Perspective Oct. 30: Water Pollution, Rising Temperatures and a mysterious kidney disease Nov. 6: A Crash Course in the Gut Microbiome Nov. 13: A Novel Role of Wild Blueberry Phenolic Extracts to Promote Endothelial Cell Migration and Angiogenesis Associated with Wound Healing and Tissue Regeneration

For more information, or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact umainemed@maine.edu or 207-581-3026.