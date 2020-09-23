Another 38 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Wednesday.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 5,171. Of those, 4,643 have been confirmed positive, while 528 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





The agency revised Tuesday’s cumulative total to 5,133, down from 5,146, meaning there was an increase of 25 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 140. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 441 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 14 people are currently hospitalized, with two in critical care.

Meanwhile, 38 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,445. That means there are 586 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 599 on Tuesday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and Maine.

—“Maine has added Massachusetts to the list of states whose residents are exempt from COVID-19 travel restrictions requiring out-of-state visitors to quarantine for two weeks upon their arrival in the state or get a negative test for the disease shortly before they arrive.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

—“Another $164 million in federal funds will help schools protect students and staff against the coronavirus, according to a decision Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday.” — Nick Sambides Jr., BDN

—“The wastewater at three of Maine’s public university campuses is showing no signs so far of a coming COVID-19 outbreak.” — Matthew Stone, BDN

—“An employee of the ND Paper Mill in Rumford who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.” — Nina Mahaleris, BDN

—“NCAA Division I college fall sports teams that have had their seasons moved to the second semester now have dates and playoff formats established for those campaigns. That means the University of Maine now has parameters for seasons in football, soccer, field hockey and cross country. But pursuing those sports and the proposed starting dates remain subject to approval from the state and the university system.” — Larry Mahoney, BDN

—“On July 7, state inspectors visited Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison to see how well the 58-bed facility was following rules meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Inspectors noted no problems and said in their one-page report that Maplecrest was following the rules. Now, a coronavirus outbreak at Maplecrest has infected at least 39 residents and employees, and seven residents have died.” — Matthew Stone, BDN

As of Wednesday evening, the coronavirus had sickened 6,933,872 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 201,669 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.