BELFAST, Maine — A Waldo County grand jury has indicted a Stockton Springs man with the 1984 killing of Dorothea Burke.





Maine State Police arrested Kirt Damon Sr., 57, late Tuesday on a murder charge. It’s not immediately clear what new evidence surfaced to prompt the Maine attorney general’s office to seek an arrest in the 36-year-old cold case.

Burke, also of Stockton Springs, was 63 at the time of her death. She had attended a family wedding on June 23, 1984, her family told a Fox news affiliate in Bangor in 2019, and afterward went to a Bucksport bar called Priscilla’s that’s now known as Glenn’s Place. That’s where she was last seen alive, according to the website for the Maine State Police’s Unsolved Homicide Unit.

Five days later, her body was found on Meadow Road in Stockton Springs. She died of blunt force trauma to the head, the news station reported.

Two of Burke’s nieces said they believe they know who killed their aunt, identifying a man who was “in a fighting mood” and causing trouble at the wedding. They shared their suspicions with police at the time, but there wasn’t enough evidence to make an arrest, according to Fox Bangor.

“We can’t move on,” her niece Roxanne Smith said in a 2019 with Fox, adding that the pain of living with the unsolved murder has been great.

In the Fox interview last year, niece Pat Eaton said the family hoped the case would one day be solved, perhaps with the help of advancing technology. That would help a lot, she said.

“Justice, closure for the family, her family, for the town that loved her,” she said.

According to the Unsolved Homicide Unit, Maine has 75 unsolved murders, with cases dating back to 1954.