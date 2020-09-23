SACO — A Scarborough man has been camping on the roof of Patriot Subaru in Saco since Friday at 2:15 p.m. and will not come down until he raises $45,000 for STRIVE. Kevin Fitzpatrick has been a STRIVE volunteer for over 10 years, and this is his eighth rooftop fundraising effort for the organization.

STRIVE is a local organization that serves tweens, teens and young adults with intellectual disabilities through a variety of programs. Programs focus on social, educational, employment training, and post secondary education programs. STRIVE also operates STRIVE WorldWIDE a new online program that serves people from throughout the State and Country.

“Kevin on the Roof,” now in its eighth year, relies on community donations and media coverage. Much of Fitzpatrick’s $45,000 goal will be contributed in small donations of $5, $10 and $20 increments. Fitzpatrick stays on the roof in all types of weather, and doesn’t come down until the goal is reached. This year that is expected to exceed one week.

To learn more you can visit http://www.helpkevinhelpstrive.org or text the word KEVIN to 71777. All proceeds benefit STRIVE and its programs.