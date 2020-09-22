Patrons of the Ogunquit Beach Lobster House in Ogunquit may have been exposed to COVID-19 after three employees there tested positive for the virus, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday.

An outbreak investigation and contact tracing are being conducted by health officials. Individuals who dined or worked at the establishment between Sept. 12, 2020, and Sept. 18, 2020, may have been exposed to the virus and should monitor themselves for symptoms.

As of Tuesday, any Maine person over 1 year old can get a coronavirus test without a doctor’s note. The state will cover the costs of testing done at any one of Maine’s 27 swab-and-send test collection sites.