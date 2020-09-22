Another 42 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Tuesday.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 5,146. Of those, 4,617 have been confirmed positive, while 529 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





The agency revised Monday’s cumulative total to 5,104, down from 5,106, meaning there was an increase of 40 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 140. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 440 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 17 people are currently hospitalized, with four in critical care.

Meanwhile, 29 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,407. That means there are 599 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 582 on Monday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“All people in Maine who think they need a coronavirus test are now eligible for one under a state order meant to increase access to tests.” — Matthew Stone, BDN

—“U.S. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine’s 2nd District and a bipartisan group of representatives — some of whom are in targeted 2020 races — signed a Tuesday letter urging Democratic leaders to send a new coronavirus relief package to the Senate.” — Caitlin Andrews, BDN

—“With socially distanced beaches, extra outdoor dining, staycations and plenty of face coverings, the summer of 2020 looked different from years past. With the official start of fall, it’s time to look back at how Maine weathered its pandemic summer.” — Natalie Williams, BDN

—“Kallie Ciechomski’s life as a professional musician in New York City chamber orchestras has been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 32-year-old violist left New York City in mid-March, as the coronavirus took hold of the East Coast, shutting down indoor concerts and suspending operations at performing arts institutions. A self-described “reckless optimist,” Ciechomski is ready to play music again. She’s now back in Portland — where she grew up — and has put together a vision of classical music in the pandemic era. It’s ready for a socially distanced public audience this week.” — Nick Schroeder, BDN

—“Real estate sales in Maine continued to increase in August, marked by a low supply and mortgage rates plus an uptick in out-of-state buyers, according to data released Tuesday by the Maine Association of Realtors.” — Lori Valigra, BDN

—“Patrons of the Ogunquit Beach Lobster House in Ogunquit may have been exposed to COVID-19 after three employees there tested positive for the virus, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday.” — Lynne Fort, BDN

As of Tuesday evening, the coronavirus had sickened 6,885,499 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 200,558 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.