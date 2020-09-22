The search continues for a York woman who has been missing since the canoe she was in overturned Saturday evening on Flagstaff Lake.

Caitlin Guinta, 31, was canoeing with her boyfriend Ned Roche and her brother Kyle Guinta from an island back to their campsite about 5:20 p.m., when the boat flipped and knocked them into the water, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.





The two men grabbed lifejackets and swam to shore with the dog. But when they made it out of the water, they could not see Guinta.

Roche and Kyle Guinta were suffering from hypothermia and hiked an hour to a road to find help. They were finally able to call 911 just before 9 p.m., according to Latti.

Game wardens and rescuers have been at Flagstaff Lake in Dead River Township since Saturday night searching for Caitlin Guinta. Latti said that wardens have searched more than four miles of shoreline and divers have searched an approximately 270-acre area of the lake near where Guinta was last seen.

The search was suspended about 6:30 p.m. Monday and resumes Tuesday morning.