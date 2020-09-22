Divers from the Maine State Police & Maine Marine Patrol found the body of 31-year-old Caitlin Giunta of York on Tuesday afternoon. Giunta had been missing since she and two others capsized their canoe on Saturday night.

Giunta had been canoeing with her boyfriend, Ned Roche, and her brother, Kyle Giunta. They were headed back to their campsite from an island in Flagstaff Lake when their canoe capsized due to rough lake conditions and heavy wind around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Giunta was transported to Smart and Edwards Funeral Home in Skowhegan.