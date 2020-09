How have Maine nonprofits been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic? Learn from two of Maine’s largest nonprofits on how they pivoted almost overnight to adapt to COVID-19.

Join in as we welcome guests from Good Shepherd Food Bank and United Way of Eastern Maine. They’ll talk about how they are navigating responses to coronavirus for the betterment of our communities.





Guest speakers:

Shirar Patterson, United Way of Eastern Maine

Kristen Miale, Good Shepherd Food Bank