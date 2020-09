Join the Bangor Daily News’ Sam Schipani as she discusses food preservation with Kathy Savoie and Kate McCarty from UMaine’s Cooperative Extension. Find out the difference between cold and hot water canning methods, the best way to freeze fiddleheads and rhubarb, the best way to preserve your harvest, and more.

Guest speakers:

Kathy Savoie, Extension Educator, UMaine Cooperative Extension

Kate McCarty, Food Systems Professional, UMaine Cooperative Extension