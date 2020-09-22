UNITY — MOFGA’s annual Common Ground Country Fair will be online this year with three full days of live programming from Sept. 25-27. MOFGA and the fair planning team are working hard on developing this programming as well as curating online educational offerings created by the community and available via a content library prior to and post fair, a marketplace for vendors open during and after the fair, beautiful Common Ground Country Fair merchandise, and much more.



The Common Ground Country Fair is an event that has always celebrated community resiliency and community self-sufficiency and this year is no different. If you would like to learn more about the fair and/or be involved in any way, please visit the 2020 Common Ground Country Fair website for more information at https://fair.mofga.org/.