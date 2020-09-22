HAMPDEN — The Hampden Historical Society has received a $8,840.00 grant from the Belvedere Historic Energy Efficiency Fund of the Maine Community Foundation to purchase and install heat pumps that will be the final step in completing the energy efficiency upgrades to the Martin Kinsley House Museum and Kay Trickey Archive located at 83 Main Road South.

“This grant allows our collections and archived documents to now be kept in a temperature-controlled environment in the most energy efficient way,” said Ellyn Chase, the society’s president. “This much appreciated investment will ensure the preservation of our precious and rare documents for future generations.”

The nonprofit Hampden Historical Society was founded in 1970 and is a completely volunteer 501(c3) organization with a mission to preserve and promote the culture and heritage of the Town of Hampden and surrounding communities. For more information, visit the society’s website at http://www.hampdenhistoricalsociety.org, or call 207-862-2027.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.