PORTLAND – Strategic communications firm Broadreach Public Relations has announced the hire of Brian Lee as a client associate. At Broadreach, Lee will provide support to senior staff and work with clients in the financial, legal and professional services industries.

Prior to joining the firm, Lee successfully completed the WordLab apprenticeship program, where he earned a certificate as a PR specialist. His background in print journalism has provided him with a strong understanding of Maine’s traditional and digital media landscape.





“Brian will be a valuable addition to the firm and support our media relations and corporate communications services,” said Linda Varrell, Broadreach president and CEO. “His writing background and journalism experience bring a unique perspective to our clients.”

Lee holds a master’s degree in journalism from Boston University and a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Florida with minors in history and communications studies. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time outdoors hiking and camping – as well as studying philosophy, politics and American history.

About Broadreach Public Relations — Broadreach Public Relations, located on Portland’s historic waterfront, provides high-level strategic communications, public affairs and marketing services to some of New England’s most highly regarded firms and organizations. The Broadreach team takes pride in helping clients build their credibility, raise their profile, and expand their reach. Learn more at http://www.broadreachpr.com.