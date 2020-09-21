People at the Portland Jetport on Sunday afternoon may have been exposed to COVID-19 after someone who had the virus went to the airport intending to board a flight to Florida, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

People who were at the Portland International Jetport between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday might have been exposed to the coronavirus, the Maine CDC said.





The person who tested positive had been directed to isolate, as had that person’s close contacts. But on Sunday, the Maine CDC learned that the COVID-19 patient and a close contact were at the airport with the intention to fly to Florida. The person who tested positive ultimately decided not to board the plane after communicating with Maine CDC staff.

The close contact of that individual was removed from a plane before takeoff, and has yet been confirmed to have COVID-19.

The person with COVID-19 returned to isolation, and the close contact of that individual returned to quarantine, according to the CDC.

Those who were at the Portland Jetport on Sunday afternoon should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and consult with their health care providers to determine whether they should be tested, Maine CDC said.

Under Maine CDC guidelines, anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must isolate until a public health official can confirm that they meet the criteria for recovery, and close contacts of people who have tested positive should self-quarantine for two weeks, regardless of whether they receive a negative test result.