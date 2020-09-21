Due to a forecast of high winds and rain tomorrow (Tuesday, Sept. 22), United Way of Eastern Maine has rescheduled its campaign kickoff event to Thursday, Oct. 1 at the Bangor Drive-in.

Enjoy complimentary refreshments and fare and help us celebrate our community with a special kickoff presentation from guest MC Dan Cashman from “The Night Show.” At dusk, buckle up and silence your cell phones as we present a free showing of “Back to the Future” on the big screen. A special thank you to the Bangor Drive-In for sponsoring the movie and hosting our event and to Bangor Savings Bank for their sponsorship of concessions and refreshments. CDC and Bangor Drive-in social distance policies are in place for your safety. See the guidelines when you register online. **Please RSVP at www.unitedwayem.org/drivein.





Where: Bangor Drive-In, 1674 Hammond St, Hermon, ME

When: Thursday, Oct. 1

Time: 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm (VIP Early Entrance for Leaders’ Circle members at 5 PM)

RSVP: Space is limited for this event. Please RSVP at www.unitedwayem.org/drivein If you have already RSVP’d no action is required. We look forward to seeing you on Oct. 1. If you’ve RSVP’d and can no longer attend, please email Joe Roberts at Joer@unitedwayem.org. If you haven’t RSVP’d and you’d like to attend, please do so at www.unitedwayem.org/drivein.