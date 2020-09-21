BANGOR — Northern Light Pharmacy proudly announces it has achieved Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation through the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC).

The accreditation, which is a process through which healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards, reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.





“Northern Light Pharmacy strives to provide the best service possible for our patients in the areas of quality, safety, and customer experience,” commented Matt Marston, Pharm.D., MBA, BCPS, BCOP associate vice president of Northern Light Pharmacy. “Our accreditations demonstrate the highest standards of specialty pharmacy care are met in our everyday practice and are available right here in our communities without needing to look outside of our State.”

ACHC is a nonprofit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986.

Northern Light Pharmacy has the distinction to be the second pharmacy in the state of Maine to be dual accredited for Specialty Pharmacy; obtaining both URAC and ACHC Accreditations. Our pharmacy staff are committed to providing a higher level of patient care through our mission: to provide convenient and compassionate pharmacy services to support and improve the health of our community.

For more information, please visit www.northernlighthealth.org/pharmacy or contact us at or 207-275-3256.