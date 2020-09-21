BANGOR – Bangor-based consulting firm Mission Broadband has announced the recent hire of Jason Gay as network engineer and project manager.

Gay joins Mission Broadband from Otelco, where he spent 24 years and most recently served as senior director of IT and IP network operations. He has worked in the telecommunications and internet service provider industries since 1996, and brings in-depth engineering, technology design and project management experience to the firm. He holds accreditations as a Cisco Certified Network Associate and Cisco Certified Design Associate.





“Jason will play a substantial role in our pursuit of expanding affordable broadband access to rural municipalities across the country,” said Jim Rogers, president and founder of Mission Broadband. “The current pandemic has underscored the dire need for unserved and underserved areas to access high-speed internet, and Jason’s technical experience will help us work with towns in navigating the complex broadband landscape.”

Gay has lived and worked in the Central Maine area for most of his life. He currently resides in St. Albans with his wife, with whom he shares three grown children. Outside of work, he enjoys kayaking, boating, fishing, ATVing, hiking and relaxing with his family at their camp in Dexter.

About Mission Broadband — Mission Broadband is a Maine-based company committed to helping clients across the United States gain insights and solve challenges related to broadband connectivity through our community focused approach and dedication to broadband equity. From healthcare and business to education, access to broadband shapes the future of every citizen and we are committed to bringing equitable access to all. For more information, visit http://www.missionbroadband.com.