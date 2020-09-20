The last time former University of Maine goalie Ben Bishop played in the Stanley Cup finals it was the 2014-15 season for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Lightning lost in the finals to the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-2.





On Saturday night, he was watching his current team, the Dallas Stars, beat the Lightning 4-1 in the first game of the finals series.

Bishop has been dealing with a lower body injury that has limited him to only three appearances since the restart of the season in August.

Anton Khudobin has taken over and led them to the finals. Rookie Jake Oettinger, a Boston University product, has been backing up Khudobin.

The 33-year-old Bishop said his injury isn’t a career-ender but he didn’t know if he would be available to play against the Lightning.

“Never say never,” Bishop said.

The three-time Vezina Trophy finalist, including last season, admitted that it has been extremely frustrating to not be playing but said he still feels like a part of it.

“I try to help out as much as possible in different ways. I have input in the scouting reports,” he said. “The big thing is that it’s a team sport. It’s an extremely hard trophy to win. It doesn’t matter how you win it, you’ll be extremely happy if you do.”

Bishop did pick up a win in the Calgary series, making 22 saves on 26 shots in a 5-4 win on Aug. 13 that tied the series 1-1.

He had lost an Aug. 3 round-robin game to Vegas 5-3 and made 28 saves on 32 shots. But in his latest appearance on Aug. 31, he surrendered four goals on 19 shots in a 6-3 loss to Colorado. He was removed after 13 minutes, 43 seconds.

He said Khudobin has been phenomenal in the playoffs.

Bishop said he still has good friends on the Lightning from the time he spent with them from 2012-2017. But he is a Star now.

“At the end of the day, we both have the same goal,” he said.

Injuries have plagued him in the playoffs during his career.

In the run to the Cup finals in 2015, he posted a 13-11 record, a 2.18 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. He sustained a torn groin muscle in the second game of the Blackhawks series but continued to play with it.

Bishop was 8-2 in the playoffs for the Lightning the following year with a 1.85 GAA and a .939 save percentage. Again he sustained a lower body injury.

He has been a solid playoff goaltender, posting a 29-21 record with a 2.27 GAA and a .924 save percentage.

The 11-year NHL veteran said the Lightning are a tough opponent.

“They have some high-end skilled players like [Nikita] Kucherov and [Brayden] Point,” Bishop said. “And they’re a deep team. They’re a four-line team with big defensemen.

“It will be important for us to get in on the forecheck against them. You can’t let them come down on you in waves because they have the skill to finish,” he said.