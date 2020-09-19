Another 30 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, and one more death has been confirmed, health officials said Saturday.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 5,035. Of those, 4,522 have been confirmed positive, while 513 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





New cases were reported in Androscoggin (6), Cumberland (4), Franklin (2), Kennebec (3), Oxford (2), Sagadahoc (1) and York (14) counties, state data show. Information about where additional cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

One new death was reported Saturday, raising the statewide death toll to 139. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 439 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 11 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,346. That means there are 550 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 532 on Friday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“Maine health officials have been sounding the alarm about the spread of COVID-19 in York County in recent weeks, saying the state could lose its grip on the disease if cases continue to grow in Maine’s southernmost county.” — Matthew Stone, BDN

—“The first worker who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Madison nursing home that’s now battling a deadly outbreak of the disease was apparently allowed to work a full 10-hour shift on Aug. 11 even after she reported feeling several different symptoms associated with the illness.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

—“The NCAA Division I Council has laid out the blueprint for the start of the 2020-2021 basketball season. Teams may start practicing on Oct. 14 and are allowed to play their first game on Nov. 25, 15 days later than the original date. University of Maine athletics director Ken Ralph said it is nice to have a starting date to work toward, but there is still much to be done as institutions continue to deal with the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic.” — Larry Mahoney, BDN

As of Saturday afternoon, the coronavirus had sickened 6,745,190 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 198,921 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.