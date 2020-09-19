CARIBOU — SaviLinx is coming to the County, and is hiring now for dozens of contact center agent positions. We’re hosting a job fair on Tuesday Sept. 22 and Wednesday Sept. 23. Come meet our HR team, learn more about open positions, and apply on site. Many candidates get hired on the spot!

SaviLinx is a business service contact center. We help businesses manage customer service questions, complete paperwork, and guide callers to select options and understand their benefits. No sales — just helping people. We are hiring now for two contracts that serve citizens and help them enroll in insurance options and understand their benefits. You’ll train in our contact center facility and have the option to work in-center or work from home.

The job fair will be at the Caribou Parks & Recreation Department, 55 Bennett Drive, from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22 and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23. We’re excited to meet members of the community and to build a new team. Come to the fair to learn more, to apply on site, pick up some SaviLinx swag and enjoy light refreshments. Bring a friend.