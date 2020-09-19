SCARBOROUGH – Katahdin Trust, a community bank with 16 locations across Maine, is pleased to announce the hiring of Ruth Martin as vice president, retail services officer and branch manager. Martin will be responsible for retail lending, business development and the daily management of the bank’s Scarborough branch located at 144 US Route One that serves the greater Portland area.

“Ruth has an excellent understanding of customer needs and matching those needs with financial solutions that set up customers for success,” said Billi Griffeth, regional vice president, retail banking. “With more than 25 years of banking experience, Ruth will play a vital role as we continue to grow in southern Maine.”





Martin brings a depth of financial services knowledge to Katahdin Trust, having served in various positions over the years in operations, lending, and branch management. A Falmouth native, she began her banking career in Connecticut and spent 20 years working for Home Savings of America in Florida and Bank of America in Maine. Martin most recently held the role of assistant vice president, Banking Center Manager at Camden National Bank in Falmouth.

Martin is an active member of her community, serving on the board for the Falmouth Cumberland Community Chamber of Commerce and is the president of the Percival P. Baxter Foundation. Martin resides in Falmouth with her husband and their two children.

About Katahdin Trust — Katahdin Trust, founded in 1918 and named one of the 2018-2020 Best Places to Work in Maine, is a community bank with more than $900 million in assets and nearly 180 employees. The bank offers financial services to individuals and businesses from 16 full-service branches in northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions with a suite of digital banking solutions. Katahdin Bankshares Corp., parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, stock is quoted on the OTC Markets quote board OTCQX under the symbol KTHN and was named to the 2020 OTCQX Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. Current stock information can be found at otcmarkets.com/stock/KTHN/quote. Learn more about the Bank at http://www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.