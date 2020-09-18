High school sports have returned to Aroostook County with the start of the golf season.

Hodgdon and Southern Aroostook of Dyer Brook gathered Thursday for a high school golf match at Houlton Community Golf Course.





Joe Cyr of the Houlton Pioneer Times captured some of the action.

Montana Hoops of the Hodgdon golf team watches as her ball heads to the cup on the first hole of the Houlton Community Golf Course on Thursday afternoon. The match marked the first official school sporting event of the new season. Credit: Joseph Cyr / Houlton Pioneer Times

Clockwise from left: Phil Faulkner, coach of the Southern Aroostook golf team, watches his squad in action Thursday at the Houlton Community Golf Course; Southern Aroostook’s Connor Walker lines up his shot; Hodgdon golf coach Mike Fleming (right) gives instructions at the start of Thursday’s match; Southern Aroostook’s Kolbe MacArthur chips onto the green. Credit: Joseph Cyr / Houlton Pioneer Times

Buddy Porter of the Southern Aroostook golf team follows his shot on the first hole of the Houlton Community Golf Course Thursday afternoon in a match against Hodgdon. The match marked the first official varsity sporting event of the new school year. Credit: Joseph Cyr / Houlton Pioneer Times