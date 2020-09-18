High school sports have returned to Aroostook County with the start of the golf season.
Hodgdon and Southern Aroostook of Dyer Brook gathered Thursday for a high school golf match at Houlton Community Golf Course.
Joe Cyr of the Houlton Pioneer Times captured some of the action.
Clockwise from left: Phil Faulkner, coach of the Southern Aroostook golf team, watches his squad in action Thursday at the Houlton Community Golf Course; Southern Aroostook’s Connor Walker lines up his shot; Hodgdon golf coach Mike Fleming (right) gives instructions at the start of Thursday’s match; Southern Aroostook’s Kolbe MacArthur chips onto the green. Credit: Joseph Cyr / Houlton Pioneer Times
