Another 46 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Friday.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 5,005. Of those, 4,492 have been confirmed positive, while 513 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





The agency revised Wednesday’s cumulative total a second time, to 4,934, down from 4,937, meaning there was an increase of 43 over the previous day’s total, state data show. The Maine CDC had previously revised Wednesday’s total to 4,937 from 4,941 on Thursday.

As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving the statewide death toll at 138. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 437 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 12 people are currently hospitalized, with five in critical care.

Meanwhile, 18 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,335. That means there are 532 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 507 on Thursday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday said self-employed people or those who plan to return to their employer must meet a work-search requirement by Oct. 4 to continue getting state unemployment benefits.” — Lori Valigra, BDN

—“Maine’s workforce added approximately 6,100 nonfarm payroll jobs during the month of August as a gradual recovery from the coronavirus pandemic continued, a report from the state labor department said Friday.” — Nina Mahaleris, BDN

—“Tackle football in the state has been postponed until next spring in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Maine Principals’ Association is offering an all-passing 7-on-7 alternative.” — Ernie Clark, BDN

—“Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is working to open a new drive-through COVID-19 testing facility near the Bangor International Airport, to replace a temporary testing facility that opened last March in Bass Park.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

—“Cross country is one of the lower-risk sports allowed for interscholastic competition this autumn amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s one of just two fall sports, along with golf, given the OK to stage regional and state championship events. The new challenge is to develop a format that crowns Maine’s top running teams and individuals within the boundaries of safety standards designed to address the coronavirus.” — Ernie Clark, BDN

As of Friday evening, the coronavirus had sickened 6,713,179 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 198,407 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.