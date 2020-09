Maine State Police issued a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old Somerset County man who went missing shortly after noon on Friday and was found in Bangor.

Walter Pelletier, 81, of Canaan, went missing at about 12:30 p.m. from his home at 2000 Hill Road. He said he was going into town, to the Canaan Superette, to get gasoline but hadn’t been heard from or seen until Bangor police found him and checked him into a hospital, state police said.