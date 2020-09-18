North and southbound lanes on I-95 in Bangor will be closed next week as crews finish construction on the $5.9 million Ohio Street bridge replacement project.

Northbound lanes will be closed between 11 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22 and 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23 for road striping work. The southbound side will close during the same time Wednesday to Thursday.





Traffic will be detoured via Union Street, the Maine Department of Transportation said Friday.

The structure is replacing the former 60-year-old bridge that carried drivers and pedestrians across Ohio Street over I-95. Maine DOT Project Manager Mark Parlin said this new bridge is projected to last between 75 and 100 years.

It’s being made with non-corrosive materials to reduce future maintenance needs and will have an additional 18 inches of clearance for vehicles travelling on the interstate. A turning lane on Ohio Street was also created for cars entering the southbound ramp to I-95.

T. Buck Construction of Turner is doing the work for this project.