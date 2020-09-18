ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension begins collection of greenhouse plastic for recycling Friday, Sept. 25 with 16 drop-off sites across the state. Disposal is free of charge through Dec. 15 to all Maine growers who register.

The target material for recycling is clear, low-density, polyethylene (LDPE#4) plastic typically used to cover greenhouses, high tunnels, hoop houses and other agricultural structures. Collection sites can also accept white over-wintering LDPE#4 film used by the nursery industry. Materials not being accepted include black plastic field mulch, irrigation tape, silage bales and other types of agricultural plastic, and non-agricultural LDPE#4 films such as boat wrap and construction plastic.

Registration is required. Register and find complete instructions on the greenhouse plastic recycling project webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/agriculture/greenhouse-plastic-recycling/. Growers without internet access can register by calling 207-342-5971. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact David McDaniel at 207-323-4315 or agplasticrecycling@maine.edu.

The pilot project was developed by UMaine Extension and funded by a Maine Department of Environmental Protection Waste Diversion grant. Affiliated partners donating additional time and resources include the Maine Organic Gardeners Association, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in Maine, and the Maine Resource Recovery Association.