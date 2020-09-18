PRESQUE ISLE — Four employees at Northern Maine Community College started new positions this academic year in the roles of registrar, assistant director of financial aid, academic dean and department chair for nursing, simulation and allied health. These internal promotions promise continued excellence and exciting change for students and the NMCC community.

Angela Buck has been promoted to academic dean, having previously held the role of nursing department chair. Buck brings significant expertise in both health education and curriculum development, holding her master’s degree in nursing and multiple professional credentials including an associate’s degree from NMCC. Buck began her professional journey at the college first as an adjunct faculty member for 13 years, before being hired as full-time faculty in 2016. In her new role, Buck is striving to provide leadership and integrity while advocating for academic programs and faculty.





“I consider myself open-minded, and I prefer solving problems through collaboration with colleagues. I think these attributes will help me in this new role,” Buck says.

Long-time nursing coordinator Eileen McDougal has been named chair of the nursing and allied health department. McDougal joined NMCC in 1986 and has contributed significantly to the success of the nursing program. She will now oversee the medical assisting and medical coding programs in addition to nursing. In her new role, McDougal says she will “continue to promote integration of up-to-date technology, particularly related to the use of simulation in health care.” As a life-long resident of Aroostook County, she is committed to supporting the provision of high-quality, affordable health care education in northern Maine.

Last spring NMCC’s longest-serving employee retired after 43 years, creating a sizable vacancy in an essential role, but Shannon Cook has stepped up to serve as the college’s new registrar. Cook started at NMCC in 1993 and has held multiple positions, most recently the assistant director of financial aid. A Washburn native, Cook is now responsible for all of NMCC’s student academic records, including ongoing maintenance and integrity.

In 1992 Cook earned an associate’s degree in legal administration, a program once offered at NMCC. Cook continued her education and completed her bachelor’s in business administration from Husson in 2008. In this new role, Cook says she’s striving to “help students feel comfortable through communication, and work to ensure they’re successful at NMCC.”

Presque Isle native Cheryl Murchison has been promoted from administrative specialist to assistant director of financial aid. A true NMCC success story, Murchison began as a student in 2014 and transitioned to employment after earning her associate’s degree. In her prior role, she helped countless students from challenging backgrounds overcome obstacles to achieve their education. Having now nearly completed her bachelor’s degree from Husson, Murchison is continuing in a new capacity, helping connect students to financial aid. Over 80 percent of NMCC students receive some form of financial aid.

“I am very proud to be a part of the NMCC family and to have the opportunity to provide students the financial insights and assistance that allowed me to achieve an education at NMCC,” says Murchison.

“Each of these positions directly impacts our students and I’m confident in the candidates stepping up to fill the roles. Each of them is experienced at guiding students toward success and helping create positive influence across campus. I’m excited for their continued leadership here at NM,” stated President Tim Crowley.

NMCC offers over 30 programs of study and works closely with business and industry to meet the challenges facing today’s workforce. To learn more visit nmcc.edu.