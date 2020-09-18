ORONO — The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will offer an interactive online session on food insecurity during COVID-19 3–4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21.

“Safety nets and bootstraps: Mainers and food insecurity in the time of COVID-19” will discuss the fundamentals of food insecurity, and summarize a recent survey of how Mainers’ food security has been affected by COVID-19 and what they are doing to cope. Rachel Schattman, an assistant professor with the UMaine School of Food and Agriculture, and Kate Yerxa, a University of Maine Cooperative Extension professor and coordinator for the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program, will lead the discussion.

Schattman and Yerxa are members of the National Food Access and COVID Research Team, a collaboration of researchers across 15 states exploring the impact of the pandemic on food access, food security and food systems.The webinar is free; registration is required. Register on the event webpage at https://umaine.edu/mitchellcenter/event/talk-safety-nets-and-bootstraps-mainers-and-food-insecurity-in-the-time-of-covid-19/. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Ruth Hallsworth at 207-581-3196 or hallsworth@maine.edu.