BANGOR — Traditionally Bangor celebrates the arts in October, showcasing the many talented and numerous local artists and art organizations in our area. Despite obstacles occurring during this unusual year, the Bangor Commission on Cultural Development is dedicated to continuing the tradition by hosting a virtual ARTober. While it will not sponsor any in-person events, the commission expanded its Facebook presence and added a new website.

In years past, ARTober featured gallery showings, performances of live music from different genres, short film screenings, poetry readings, dance, jewelry making, PechaKucha and more. This year it hopes to feature these happenings by highlighting a different art genre each week during October – performance arts, visual arts, music and the written word. The ARTober committee is asking help finding information about artists and art groups to share what they are doing during this time of COVID-19.

The committee will add this information to the website and to its Facebook page, and encourage local media to focus on the Arts during October. Barbara McDade, chair of the ARTober Committee says, “Bangor is very fortunate to have a wealth of very talented artists, writers, musicians and crafters. Bangor arts are alive but finding a way to share this art with others and to get public appreciation and support has become extremely difficult. October’s virtual ARTober is a safe way to share great local talent and support the artists and organizations that make Bangor vibrant.”

To learn more about ARTober please visit the website and Facebook pages.