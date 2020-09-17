Another 25 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Thursday.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 4,962. Of those, 4,458 have been confirmed positive, while 504 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





The agency revised Wednesday’s cumulative total to 4,937, down from 4,941, meaning there was an increase of 21 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 138. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 436 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 12 people are currently hospitalized, with five in critical care.

Meanwhile, 10 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,317. That means there are 507 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 496 on Wednesday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“Maine health officials have identified a new outbreak of COVID-19 at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, where 18 workers have tested positive for the disease.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

—“Gov. Janet Mills approved a hiring freeze and the use of reserves to stem the coronavirus-related shortfall the state is facing this year and plans to ask for additional changes when the Legislature returns in January, her office announced Thursday.” — Caitlin Andrews, BDN

—“Maine saw new jobless claims fall last week while tens of thousands still remain without work amid the state’s ongoing economic recovery.” — Christopher Burns, BDN

—“It’s been six months since the coronavirus pandemic led to widespread lockdowns and stay-at-home orders that sharply curtailed economic activity in the United States. But the recovery from the pandemic-induced recession has been uneven across the country. There is one bright spot, though. While many state economies continue to operate well below their pre-pandemic capacity, Maine has nearly returned to business as usual.” — Christopher Burns, BDN

—“It has been a challenging six months for Bangor High School seniors James Neel and Jonny Lyon and Brewer High senior Mia Cattan. All three play a spring sport that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then learned last Thursday that their fall sport has been delayed at least until the spring.” — Larry Mahoney, BDN

—“Madison community members are organizing a drive-by parade on Friday to show support for people at the center of a recent COVID-19 outbreak that has so far claimed the lives of six residents at a long-term care facility.” — Nina Mahaleris, BDN

—“A local motorcycle club will hold a driveby parade this weekend to support residents of an older adult care facility in Searsport that’s been on the receiving end of an orchestra of honks from drivers since the pandemic began in March.” — Lauren Abbate, BDN

—“With high school sports limited to 100 people at the game site due to state restrictions designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, there aren’t going to be many fans at contests this fall. But that doesn’t mean parents, family members and others who follow their high school teams won’t be able to watch games. Northern Maine Media Inc./WHOU, and 92.9 The Ticket are going to help fill that void by providing live streaming of soccer and field hockey games.” — Larry Mahoney, BDN

As of Thursday evening, the coronavirus had sickened 6,662,256 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 197,397 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.