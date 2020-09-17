A Biddeford man fatally injured in a collision in Portland last week has been identified.

Dakota Matthews, 27, was riding a purple 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Auburn Street about 3:21 p.m. Sept. 8 when a white 2002 BMW driven by 68-year-old Jack Chellis of Falmouth hit him, according to Portland police Lt. Robert Martin.





Matthews was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, Martin said Thursday.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information about the collision can call the Portland Police Department at 207.874.8532 or 207.874.8575.