A 64-year-old woman died after a car crash in Manchester Wednesday afternoon.

Holly A. Wright was driving a 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck on Granite Hill Road around 1 p.m. when her truck suddenly left the road and crashed into a YMCA building.





Wright died at the scene. Police believe she suffered a medical event.

No one else was hurt in the crash. The truck damaged the YMCA building in the crash, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

Manchester is west of Augusta.