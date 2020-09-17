HAMPDEN — Hampden Public Safety is looking for a woman who officers say put dog poop in mailboxes and defaced President Trump signs earlier this week.

Hampden Public Safety is looking for a woman last seen on Constitution Avenue Monday and Tuesday. Credit: Hampden Public Safety Credit: Courtesy of Hampden Public Safety

The unidentified woman — who was wearing purple Crocs — was last seen riding a purple bike around Constitution Avenue in Hampden on Monday and Tuesday.

The woman was putting feces in mailboxes of homeowners with Trump signs on their lawns as well as writing comments on the signs, according to Alyshia Canwell, a patrol officer with Hampden Public Safety.

Anyone with additional information about the incident can call Hampden Public Safety at 207-862-4000.