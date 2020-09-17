Talk – Safety nets and bootstraps: Mainers and food insecurity in the time of COVID-19 Monday, Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. This talk is available virtually via Zoom. Registration is required. Go to umaine.edu/mitchellcenter to register and receive Zoom connection information.

Speakers: Rachel Schattman, School of Food & Agriculture, UMaine Kate Yerxa, Cooperative Extension and School of Food & Agriculture, UMaine Food insecurity is an economic and social justice problem worldwide, including in Maine. Despite long-standing efforts to alleviate the problem, food insecurity persists. Additionally, the impact of COVID-19 is likely to have global implications for food insecurity. This presentation will cover the fundamental tenets of food insecurity, and will summarize a recent survey of how Mainers’ food security has been affected by COVID-19 and what they are doing to cope.

The interactive session will have a solutions-focus; we hope you will join us and bring your ideas about how to address these issues as a State. Schattman is an assistant professor in the School of Food & Agriculture. The goal of her work is to engage in research that leads to sustainable agricultural and food systems. She works with specialty crop producers and agricultural advisors to address production challenges through the lens of climate change adaptation. Yerxa is an extension professor with Cooperative Extension and the School of Food & Agriculture. She is the state coordinator for the Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program. Kate has experience designing and evaluating nutrition education interventions for food insecure populations in Maine and throughout the nation.