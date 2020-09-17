SCARBOROUGH — The Maine Professional Drivers Association (MPDA) would like to announce that the annual Trucking for Kids Convoy event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 20 in an effort to help Camp Sunshine and Camp POSTCARD raise funds for operation, which have been extremely difficult for them this year. The highest levels of safety precautions will be administered for both participants and spectators during the event.

Line-up at Scarborough Downs will be from 11-11:45 a.m. The convoy will take place from 12-1 p.m. MPDA’s webmaster has designed a registration process on our site (www.mpda.org/trucking4kids) where donations and sponsorships may be made via PayPal or with a credit card.

You may also call Jack Roussel at 207-671-0524 or Jim Costa at 207-420-1816 for information. Let’s make this event one we will always remember for the truckers coming through for the kids!