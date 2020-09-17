LINCOLN — PK Floats Inc., a Lincoln-based, FAA-certified aircraft float manufacturer, announced the launch of a new aircraft float called the PK 2050A for the experimental aircraft market segment of General Aviation. Many general aviation business observers believe the experimental market to be the fastest growing sector in General Aviation. PK Floats has been in business since 1954 and has over 1,500 sets of aircraft floats in service worldwide. From private pilots, to commercial operators, to fish and wildlife service, to forestry and marine patrol aircraft, PK serves both public and private sector customers worldwide.

The development of the PK 2050A was a joint venture between Maine pilot and potato grower Jim Crane of Exeter and the PK team led by engineer Levi Guimond of Lee. The innovative new product has been in development over the past year. The new float combines a proven hull design with modern landing gear specifically tailored for the weight class of these aircraft.





PK Floats President Patrick McGowan, stated regarding the completion of the first phase of the project, “We have been working on this float especially designed for the experimental market since September of 2019. Our talented and hard-working folks put this together right through the Covid outbreak and made our deadline in the face of shutting the factory down for a month. This float is the first of its kind in the world and we have seen tremendous performance and handling results from the first test flight.”

Crane stated that as a float plane pilot the proto type aircraft float built at the Lincoln facility has exceeded all expectations of an amphibious aircraft float. He stated that he is continually getting 4- to 5-second takeoff runs on the water with his Cub Crafter’s Carbon Cub and has lost a minimum of airspeed in flight, “I usually cruise around 105 mph on wheels and this airplane with the floats is still maintaining 100 mph. This is unheard of in a wheels to floats aircraft transformation. It has more than enough floatation and handles rough water extremely well. This float and airplane configuration is perfect!”

The new float is also made for the Super Legend Cub built by Legend Aircraft in Texas as well.

The PK 2050 A will be made available to the U.S. and world markets at the beginning of October.

McGowan who has been president and owner/partner of the company PK Floats since 2015 stated that ”our team here at PK continues to manufacture the ‘World’s Finest Seaplane Floats.’ We like being here in Lincoln and we are grateful that the talent pool is as good as anywhere for the FAA manufacturing footprint. The standards are high and our product has a 66 year history of delivering for our customers. You will find PK Floats in every corner of the world and we make them right here in Maine. American manufacturing is alive and well. “



For more information contact McGowan or Guimond at 207-794-0180 or 207-446-5262 or visit the website at www.pkfloats.com follow us on Instagram or Facebook.