BELFAST — Lane Fisher, a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Belfast, will be ordained in ministry at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20. The ceremony will be a hybrid of in-person and Zoom, with only a handful of attendees and fellow clergy attending in person. The congregation will watch and celebrate via Zoom. The public is also invited to watch. For more information, visit uubelfast.com or email Cayla at office.uubelfast@gmail.com.





Lane worked as a writer and editor for 20 years, having earned a B.A. in journalism from the University of Minnesota, and for another 20 years as a dog trainer (which means trainer of human beings who live with dogs).

Lane promised herself that she would try only to do work that she could do from her heart.

She had been working part-time as a trainer (and also half-time as a veterinary assistant) at All Creatures Veterinary Hospital in Rockport for several years when Hope magazine advertised for an editor in 1999. Hope covered people making positive differences in our world, and this was her dream job — not only for its substance — talk about work she could do from the heart! — but also because she worked with extraordinary colleagues.

When Hope ceased publication at the end of 2004, she went back into training as a way to work (from her heart) in our community instead of commuting somewhere to a job that would seem flat after Hope. Her knowledge of behavioral science and training methodology was assessed as solid by the Certification Council of Professional Dog Trainers in 2010. From 2005 through 2016, she offered individual training and group classes through her business, Waggle Tails, LLC, here in Belfast and in the Blue Hill area.

After years of being asked by people in our church why she didn’t become a minister, she realized in 2012 that she was called to do exactly that. She began the Master of Divinity program at Starr King School for the Ministry in 2013, graduating in 2018 and completed a rigorous process to be welcomed into preliminary fellowship as a Unitarian Universalist minister in September 2019.

Drawn by Unitarian Universalist principles, Lane had visited Unitarian Universalist churches elsewhere when a group decided to create a church in Belfast. She began attending in November 1994, the same month that our fledgling church covenanted with the Unitarian Universalist Association and formally joined in April 1996, serving 13 years on the worship committee, five years on the church council and as a visiting steward in many annual budget drives.