Though the temperature outside is already getting decidedly crisp, there’s still plenty of time to enjoy all sorts of outdoor activities this fall, whether it’s apple picking, hayrides, or outdoor music and movies. As the Scandinavians say, there’s no bad weather — only bad clothing.

On Friday evening, Maine jam band favorites Merther play at Thresher’s Brewing in Searsmont, rockers Shirt Tail Kin play at Fogtown Brewing in Ellsworth, and the Camden Opera House hosts a limited capacity show featuring songwriters Caroline Cotter, Emilia Dahlin and Sara Hallie Richardson. On Saturday, there’s a ghost tour set for 8 p.m. at Fort Knox State Historic Site in Prospect, and on Sunday, the Mallett Brothers Band play outdoors at 5 p.m. at the Maine Maritime Museum in Bath.





At your local drive-in movie theater, Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” continues its domination, screening at the Bangor Drive-In and at the Bridgton Twin Drive-In, as well as at the Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft. The Skowhegan Drive-In closes out its season on Saturday, with “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” followed by “Little Shop of Horrors”; Prides Corner in Westbrook shows “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” both Friday and Saturday; and “Back to the Future” is set for the Saco Drive-In all weekend.

For pop-up theaters along the coast, the Opera House Arts Drive-In at the Stonington Ball Field shows “The Princess Bride” all weekend, and the Strand Theatre Drive-In at the Owls Head Transportation Museum shows “The Lego Movie” all weekend as well. Shows start at sundown.

This weekend on TV, there already have been several cool premieres this week, including Luca Guadagino’s new teens-in-Italy series, “We Are Who We Are,” and “The Third Day,” a horror miniseries starring Jude Law, both on HBO, as well as the Southern gothic movie “The Devil All The Time,” on Netflix. This weekend, Netflix premieres the new Ryan Murphy drama “Ratched,” a reimagining of the character of Nurse Ratched from “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” starring Sarah Paulson, and on Sunday, the Emmy Awards will be broadcast on ABC.