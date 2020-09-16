HOULTON, Maine — Hopes of crowning a high school soccer champion appear to be alive and well following a Tuesday meeting of the Aroostook League athletic directors.

The Aroostook League approved a varsity schedule for soccer during which most teams will play an eight-game schedule, in addition to Aroostook County playoffs.





A format featuring two divisions of high school teams has been created, with each division crowning a champion, according to Southern Aroostook Community School Athletic Director Cliff Urquhart.

“The divisions were based on there being 16 soccer teams in The County,” Urquhart explained. “We took the eight largest schools by enrollment and the eight smallest schools by enrollment and split them up accordingly. Our thinking was that kids and teams should have something to play for. A goal perhaps.”

Division A includes Caribou, Presque Isle, Houlton, Fort Kent, Madawaska, Fort Fairfield, Central Aroostook of Mars Hill and Hodgdon. Division B features Katahdin of Stacyville, Southern Aroostook of Dyer Brook, Ashland, Wisdom of St. Agatha, Van Buren, Easton, East Grand of Danforth and Washburn.

Because the Maine Principals’ Association has instituted a maximum of 10 games for teams, Urquhart said a playoff format that includes a championship final would require a special waiver from the MPA.

For the girls, the quarterfinals are slated for Oct. 28 with semifinals Oct. 30 and finals Nov. 4. For the boys, the quarterfinals are set for Oct. 29, followed by semifinals Oct. 31 and finals Nov. 5.

“If the weather holds up, it should be a great way to end the season,” Urquhart said.