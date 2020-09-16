Another Mainer has died as health officials on Wednesday reported 25 new coronavirus cases in the state.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 4,941. Of those, 4,434 have been confirmed positive, while 507 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





The agency revised Tuesday’s cumulative total to 4,916, down from 4,918, meaning there was an increase of 23 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

The latest death involved a woman in her 80s from Somerset County, bringing the statewide death toll to 138. It’s the seventh death reported in that county. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 433 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 10 people are currently hospitalized, with five in critical care.

Meanwhile, 27 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,307. That means there are 496 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 501 on Tuesday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“University of New England will ramp up testing protocols this week, allowing students who believe they have been exposed to the virus at school or social gatherings to access free coronavirus tests, President James Herbert said Wednesday.” — Nick Schroeder, BDN

—“The Maine Public Utilities Commission has ordered an end to its emergency moratorium on utility disconnections issued in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ruling allows utilities to recommence normal disconnections beginning Nov. 1, the commission said Tuesday.” — Nina Mahaleris, BDN

—“Early on in the coronavirus pandemic, Amanda Roy and her siblings considered bringing their 61-year-old mother, Anna Littlejohn, to live in their homes rather than in the Madison nursing home where she has spent nearly three years after developing a bone infection from a cyst on her knee. But ultimately, Littlejohn’s children couldn’t make the logistics work to move her out of Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center. Now, Roy said, they are “devastated” by the decision, as the coronavirus has begun to circulate through the facility.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

—“It’s not testing all of its students and employees, but the signs so far are encouraging that the University of Maine System is successfully detecting COVID-19 cases and limiting the disease’s spread on its campuses as the fall semester begins.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

—“Another worker has tested positive for the coronavirus at Bath Iron Works.” — Christopher Burns, BDN

—“Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset is turning away a handful of inmates from the York County Jail over concerns about the facility’s recent coronavirus outbreak.” — Nina Mahaleris, BDN

—“The state’s first jury trial since March has been postponed because the child of a key witness has symptoms consistent with the coronavirus. Maine hasn’t held criminal jury trials in six months due to the pandemic.” — The Associated Press

As of Wednesday evening, the coronavirus had sickened 6,621,523 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 196,485 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.