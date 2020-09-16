The Portland and South Portland city councils are expected to decide on adopting a joint action plan to address the climate crisis locally at their upcoming meetings, the city of Portland announced Wednesday.

The draft action plan, “One Climate Future,” outlines shared goals of transitioning municipal operations to 100 percent clean renewable energy by 2040 and reducing communitywide greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050.





The plan, developed through contributions from residents, city staff, businesses and local leaders, includes nearly 70 strategies for addressing the climate crisis in four main areas: buildings and energy, transportation and land use, water reduction and climate resilience.

It also lays out a plan to “meet aggressive carbon reduction and clean energy goals, build community resilience, grow a circular economy and create more just and equitable cities,” the city said.

“One Climate Future goes beyond climate action and clean energy,” South Portland Mayor Kate Lewis said.

“It reflects significant goals to improve public health, build a diverse economy, and ensure the vitality of our coastal ecosystems. The progress we make through this plan will positively affect our quality of life into the future,” Lewis said.

The plan will be presented before Portland’s Sustainability and Transportation Committee during their meeting on Wednesday. The South Portland City Council will also lead a workshop on “One Climate Future,” next week.