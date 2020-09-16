A year after a gas explosion killed a firefighter and injured several others, officials will come together for an 11 a.m. press conference in Farmington.

The press conference will follow a 10 a.m. drive-by memorial service, which the South Portland Fire Department helped arrange. Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, people were asked to remain in their vehicles as they passed the memorial that includes a wreath, firefighting equipment and banners, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.





The Sept. 16, 2019, explosion leveled the building that housed the central offices for the nonprofit LEAP Inc. and could be heard from as far away as Livermore, which is more than 30 miles southwest.

It killed Capt. Michael Bell, 68, a 30-year veteran of the department and brother of the department’s chief. Six other firefighters and the building’s maintenance manager were injured in the blast.

