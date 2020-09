Eric Trump will speak about his father’s plans for this country at a Trump campaign rally in Saco on Thursday.

“Fighting for Maine Lobster with Eric Trump” will be held at Camp Ellis Pier at 3 p.m., with doors to the venue opening an hour earlier, according Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

Trump’s appearance will follow a visit to the campaign’s field office in Portsmouth, New Hampshire at 1:30 p.m. The doors will open there an hour earlier as well.