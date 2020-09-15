Another Mainer has died as health officials on Tuesday reported 18 new coronavirus cases in the state.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 4,918. Of those, 4,415 have been confirmed positive, while 503 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





The agency revised Monday’s cumulative total to 4,900 down from 4,903, meaning there was an increase of 15 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

The latest death involved a Somerset County resident, bringing the statewide death toll to 137. Details about that case weren’t immediately available. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 432 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 10 people are currently hospitalized, with five in critical care.

Meanwhile, 43 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,280. That means there are 501 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 530 on Monday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and Maine.

—“Firearm and ammunition vendors across Maine have seen sales fluctuate with current events before, but nothing has paralleled the uptick they have seen since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.” — David Marino Jr., BDN

—“Gov. Janet Mills maintains a positive approval rating in Maine but the lowest mark among New England leaders for her handling of the coronavirus pandemic, though far fewer trust President Donald Trump’s virus response, according to a new survey.” — Jessica Piper, BDN

—“Another person has died after catching COVID-19 in connection with an Aug. 7 wedding in the Millinocket region, bringing the total number of deaths attributed to that super-spreader event to seven.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

—“Portland-area people who have no other place to live during the pandemic will not find emergency shelter in the Cross Insurance Arena, the Portland Press Herald reported.” — Nick Sambides Jr., BDN

—“Hollywood Casino, Hotel and Raceway in Bangor is laying off a number of employees, citing the economic impact of the casino’s initial three-month-long closure and continued restrictions on its operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.” — Emily Burnham, BDN

—“The ND Paper mill in Rumford is one of the state’s newest sites of a coronavirus outbreak after four cases of COVID-19 were reported there.” — Nick Sambides Jr., BDN

—“Schools in RSU 56 along with the Region 9 School of Applied Technology closed temporarily on Monday after multiple people in the district tested positive for COVID-19.” Nina Mahaleris, BDN

—“A Spruce Head man allegedly displayed a gun and threatened a maskless couple at a Shaw’s supermarket in Rockland earlier this summer.” — Nina Mahaleris, BDN

—“It was nearly a month late, but the first official day of practice for Maine Principals’ Association fall sports teams finally arrived on Monday.” — Larry Mahoney, BDN

—“Acadia National Park got busier as the summer rolled along, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, getting only 10 percent less traffic in August than it did in the same month last year.” — B ill Trotter, BDN

As of Tuesday evening, the coronavirus had sickened 6,595,476 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 195,501 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.