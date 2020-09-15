A woman was issued a civil court summons on Tuesday in connection with a fatal two-vehicle collision in Wiscasset in June after police alleged that she committed a traffic infraction by becoming “distracted just prior to the crash.”

Laughlynn Bragg, 26, of Bath, was traveling south at 60 mph in a 45 mph zone on Bath Road on June 3 at about 11 a.m. when her 2007 Dodge Caliber crossed the center line and collided with a northbound 2006 Toyota Tacoma operated by Thomas Sikes, 71, of Edgecomb. Sikes died at the scene, Wiscasset police said.





Bragg was charged with a civil violation of motor vehicle violation resulting in death. Under state law, that is defined as a motor vehicle infraction in which the operator of a motor vehicle commits “a traffic infraction, causes the death of another person.” It carries a fine of not more than $5,000 or court-ordered community service work and requires a license suspension of no less than 14 days and up to 4 years.

The charge followed a review of the case by the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office, police said.

Bragg is due in court on Nov. 12.