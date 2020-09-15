Jake Langlais became the new superintendent of Lewiston Public Schools after a unanimous approval from the Lewiston School Committee on Monday night.

Langlais has served as interim superintendent since July 15, succeeding Todd Finn — who resigned the same month after just one year on the job, the Lewiston Sun Journal reports.





The former superintendent resigned after taking bereavement leave to mourn his father’s death. Finn is now expected to return to teaching after spending 13 years in administration.

Langlais has lived in Lewiston for nearly 20 years with his family and began working in the public school system in 2006 as a volunteer coach. He later started teaching at the Regional Technical Center, becoming assistant director shortly after, according to the Journal.

Prior to taking over as interim superintendent earlier this summer, Langlais was principal of Lewiston High School, and had served as principal and assistant principal for the middle school previously.

Committee members expressed confidence in Langlais’ skills and praised him for stepping up to lead the district after Finn’s resignation, the newspaper reports

“We asked him to step into this position and lead us in the most chaotic time, and now we’re asking him to roll with it,” Committee Member Tanya Whitlow said. “I feel confident he can do it. If we entrust him to step in when we all needed him the most, I trust that he can do this for [the long haul].”

“I’ve seen him handle several challenging issues, listen with calm and poise, and he’s invested in the community and the staff of Lewiston Public Schools,” Executive Assistant to the Superintendent Suzanne Turgeon said.

“In my opinion, Jake is exactly the shot in the arm this district needs,” Turgeon said.