Another 42 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Monday.

Monday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 4,903. Of those, 4,401 have been confirmed positive, while 502 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





New cases were reported in Androscoggin (11), Aroostook (1), Cumberland (5), Hancock (1), Lincoln (1), Oxford (1), Somerset (11) and York (10) counties, state data show.

No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving the statewide death toll at 136. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact in Maine:

— “Bar Harbor tourism business owners say they have been getting more customers the past two months despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, but their revenues still are way behind what they were in early September a year ago.” — Bill Trotter, BDN

— “So with schools in the Lewiston-Auburn area starting next week, the immigrant community has ramped up efforts to get families tested. The goal is to catch and contain cases quickly to ensure a smooth start to the school year. Preventing the spread of COVID-19 takes vigilance and, sometimes, a lot of knocking on doors.” — Patty Wight, Maine Public

— “Saint Joseph’s College in Standish has ordered students to “study in place” after nine people tested positive for the coronavirus there.” — Christopher Burns, BDN

— “The Democratic-led house passed its own more than $3 trillion relief bill back in May, which the Senate declined to take up. Senate Republicans put forward their own $500 billion plan this week, which Democrats blocked, saying it was too small. Here is where Sen. Susan Collins and her opponents — House Speaker Sara Gideon of Freeport, teacher Lisa Savage of Solon and retired financial planner Max Linn of Bar Harbor — stand on additional economic relief.” — Jessica Piper, BDN

— “Saint Dominic Academy’s Lewiston campus was closed Monday after a student there tested positive for the coronavirus.” — Christopher Burns, BDN

— “Through the summer season, Maine and New Hampshire presented themselves as safe tourism destinations with some of the lowest active coronavirus case counts in the country, but the political conversation around reopening has been far different.” — Caitlin Andrews, BDN

— “A proposal to put artificial turf on Pottle Field in Hermon, where the high school football and boys and girls soccer teams play, has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.” — Larry Mahoney, BDN

As of Monday evening, the coronavirus had sickened 6,545,948 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 194,367 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.